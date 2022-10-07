Corporate Caterers offering menus that'll appeal to every appetite

Need food for a group or event? Corporate Caterers is ready to help.

While most catering services have minimums of 50-100, Corporate Caterers has a minimum of just 10 guests.

They offer a wide array of food, including options from all around the globe and can accommodate dietary restrictions. In addition to buffet-style, Corporate Caterers offers individually-packaged meals & boxed lunches.

Madeline Doyle and Brenda Geoffroy stopped by FOX 17 Morning Mix to showcase some of their meals.

Easy to order:

Email: WestMIOrders@corporatecaterers.com

Call: (616) 551-0422

Click Here: CorporateCaterers.com