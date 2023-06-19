Corewell Health offers LGBTQIA+ patients a navigator for specialized care

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Last year Corewell Health launched a new patient navigator service aimed at helping the LGBTQIA+ community that has helped hundreds of individuals access equitable care and find a provider that meets their needs. With few of these types of services around the country, the program here in West Michigan has become a leading example for other health care providers to follow. We met with Patient Navigator Zoey O'Brien and Director of Operations Malissa Becksvoort to check in on how it has gone over the past year and what the future holds for the service.