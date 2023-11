Copper Corners Art Gallery is hosting a special event that will showcase many of the women-owned businesses in West Michigan on November 10.

The free event will feature art from multiple female artisans in the Grand Rapids area, as well as have refreshments and desserts.

The Market at the Gallery will take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Copper Corners Art Gallery is located at 8325 Broadmoor Ave Se, Caledonia.