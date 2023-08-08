Coopersville Car Show and Summerfest return for a weekend of fun, August 9-12

One of the largest linear car shows in the area rolls into Coopersville this weekend, bringing with it more than horsepower. The car show brings in a summer celebration with live music, food, a craft show, and lots of community events with Summerfest taking place from August 9-12.

The events kick off on Wednesday, August 9 with Two Dudes in Flip Flops at Music on Main Street in the Discover Coopersville Social District.

Thursday, August 10 is Kid’s Fest at Veteran’s Park on Randall Street.

Friday, August 11 is the Car Cruise and Entertainment Tent. The Entertainment Tent, located at 320 Main Street, features eight of Trailpoint Brewery Beers on Tap, Coopersville Brewing Company as well as domestic options and music by Gunnar and the Grizzly Boys.

Saturday, August 12 is the Car Show on Main Street. Registration opens at 6:30 a.m. and the streets are filled with cars by mid-morning. There will also be a craft show, food trucks, and a pancake breakfast.

For a full event schedule, visit CoopersvilleCarShow.com.