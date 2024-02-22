Coonen Law assists families with estate planning at any stage of life

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

At some point in life, you're going to need a lawyer. Picking the right one is an important choice, and those who are in the world of estate planning may want to consider hiring one sooner rather than later.

Most estate planners are designed for people nearing death, but Coonen Law helps people prepare for whatever life throws at them. Coonen Law designs estate plans that capture and pass these most valuable assets to the client's family, and make sure the plan stays that way.

What makes Coonen Law Firm different from many other law firms is that they focus on the needs of growing families, not just the individual. Coonen Law understands their clients are busy raising children or taking care of aging loved ones, so Coonen Law makes estate planning easy and convenient to match their client's schedules.

Connen Law has developed unique systems to give their clients the same access to a Family Business Lawyer™ as was previously only available to the super-wealthy so they can have the guidance they need to build and maintain a life of prosperity and wealth. This way, they can keep their family out of court and out of conflict.

Even if clients already have worked with a traditional lawyer or created their documents online, Coonen Law can work with that information to make future life planning even more beneficial to their clients and families.

Coonen Law is located at 4582 West River Dr, Suite F, in Comstock Park.

Learn more by visiting coonen-law.com or call 616-951-1531.