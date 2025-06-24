Cool off this summer in Gaylord

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

This week's heat has you beat? Head up north to Gaylord, Michigan!

Featuring over 90 inland lakes, the city has endless opportunities for boating, swimming, fishing, tubing, and kayaking.

For those looking to explore the parks, Otsego Lake State Park has a camp store and beach volleyball spots. Pavilions are available for those looking to picnic in the shade while still experiencing the sights and sounds of summer.

Elk are visible in Gaylord, and the City Elk Park features over 60 elk in the herd with a viewing platform open to the public. The park is currently undergoing renovations and will feature a children's playground, pavilion, and restrooms when complete.

The 60th anniversary of Alpenfest will kick off in July, featuring more reasons to visit The Alpine Village this summer.

Christy Walcott, Director of Marketing & Communications for the Gaylord Area Convention & Tourism Bureau, spoke to Todd and Michelle over Zoom to talk more about what visitors can expect this summer!

For more information or to plan your visit, head to gaylordmichigan.net. You can keep up with future events on Facebook.

