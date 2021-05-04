Cool down with an acrylic roof from Sunspace West Michigan

There's nothing more relaxing than laying out on the deck in the sun, but when it gets too hot it's time to head inside. Sunspace West Michigan offers an acrylic roof system that can cool the deck down and make it perfect to lounge around outdoors all day long.

The acrylic roof system not only keeps users safe from UV rays but also cools down the area 10 degrees or more inside the doorway. It's a great way to enjoy time outdoors without sitting in direct sunlight during the summer months.

Designs are available in solid, panel roof, gable, or studio.

For more information on products from Sunspace West Michigan or to get an estimate, call (616)-249-8712 or visit sunspacewestmichigan.com.