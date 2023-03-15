Cooking with Grace: Unstuffed Cabbage Soup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — St. Patrick's Day is on March 17, and everyone celebrates the luck of the Irish on this day with brews and good food.
Grace Derocha, Diabetes Educator, Registered Dietician, and National Spokesperson with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics shares a recipe that not only has Irish roots but is nutritious: Unstuffed Cabbage Soup.
Ingredients:
- 1 large onion, diced
- 3 cloves of garlic, minced
- ¾ pound of lean ground beef
- ¾ pound of lean ground turkey
- 1 small-medium head of cabbage, chopped with the core removed
- 2 cups of carrots, diced
- 1.5 cups celery, diced
- ¾ cup uncooked long-grain brown wild rice
- 1 28oz can diced tomatoes
- 2 Tbsp of tomato paste
- 6 cups of beef bone broth or any broth of choice
- 3 cups of your favorite tomato or vegetable juice
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- 1 Tbsp Worcestershire
- 1 bay leaf
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Serve with a lemon wedge
Instructions:
- In a large pot, brown onion, garlic, beef and turkey. Drain any fat.
- Add chopped cabbage, carrots, celery until softened (About 3 minutes)
- Add the rest of the ingredients, stir, bring to a boil and reduce heat to medium low. Cover and let simmer for 30 minutes until rice is fully cooked.
- Let simmer for flavors to develop for as long as you would like, try not to reduce all the liquid away. Remove bay leaf.
- Serve hot and with a lemon wedge, squeeze into soup before eating. Enjoy!