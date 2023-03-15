Cooking with Grace: Unstuffed Cabbage Soup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — St. Patrick's Day is on March 17, and everyone celebrates the luck of the Irish on this day with brews and good food.

Grace Derocha, Diabetes Educator, Registered Dietician, and National Spokesperson with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics shares a recipe that not only has Irish roots but is nutritious: Unstuffed Cabbage Soup.

Ingredients:

1 large onion, diced

3 cloves of garlic, minced

¾ pound of lean ground beef

¾ pound of lean ground turkey

1 small-medium head of cabbage, chopped with the core removed

2 cups of carrots, diced

1.5 cups celery, diced

¾ cup uncooked long-grain brown wild rice

1 28oz can diced tomatoes

2 Tbsp of tomato paste

6 cups of beef bone broth or any broth of choice

3 cups of your favorite tomato or vegetable juice

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon thyme

1 Tbsp Worcestershire

1 bay leaf

Salt and pepper to taste

Serve with a lemon wedge

Instructions: