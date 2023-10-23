Cooking with Grace: quality = quantity when it comes to snacks

Snacks are the best! They help get us through the day and can be a little pick me up when we need it most. Grace Derocha, RD, CDE, is the National Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, talking about the results of a new snacking study. While it may sound like common sense, there is proof that the quality of your snacks is more important than anything else, and when you choose quality, quantity doesn’t matter as much. So, if you want to pile your plate up, make sure you’re choosing the right options.

What does that mean? Find the best nutrition! We should all aim for at least five servings of fruits and vegetables a day. The average American gets 2-3. And while many say they don’t like those options; Grace says it takes 10-30 times to try a food to really acquire a taste for it. She says consider color, find things you like and mix and match – like incorporating hummus or guacamole with your veggies. Or maybe dip your fruit in Greek yogurt. Protein is also important, think hard boiled eggs, cheese, even meat sticks. And a little chocolate is not off limits, but make sure it’s in moderation.