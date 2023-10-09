Cooking with Grace: Good "diets" vs. bad "diets"

When considering a "diet" a person must think about what their goals are. National Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Grace Derocha, RD, CDE, says 95% of people who follow a fad diet gain all their weight back and then some. There are better options out there that will promote weight loss, wellness, heart health and more. Here are Grace's top 3:

#1 The Mediterranean Diet - The Mediterranean diet includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, fish and healthy fats. Nutrients from these foods help support optimal growth and development while also promoting a healthy weight. Traditional Mediterranean populations also include regular physical activity in their routine and make eating a positive, social experience.

#2 DASH Diet - DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) is a flexible and balanced eating plan that helps create a heart-healthy eating style for life. The DASH eating plan requires no special foods and instead provides daily and weekly nutritional goals. This plan recommends: Eating vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, including fat-free or low-fat dairy products, fish, poultry, beans, nuts, and vegetable oils, limiting foods that are high in saturated fat, such as fatty meats, full-fat dairy products, and tropical oils such as coconut, palm kernel, and palm oils, limiting sugar-sweetened beverages and sweets.

#3 The flexitarian diet is essentially a flexible alternative to being a vegetarian. So you’re still focusing on fruits, veggies, whole grains, legumes, and nuts, but you occasionally still enjoy meat. The common denominator in all of these diets is that they are very plant-forward, meaning fruits and vegetables are key.

Here are the 3 "worst" diets for maintenance and long-term health:

#1 Keto - The ketogenic diet is a high fat, moderate protein, low carbohydrate eating pattern, which differs from general, healthful eating recommendations. Many nutrient-rich foods are sources of carbohydrates, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, milk and yogurt. On a keto diet, carbs from all sources are severely restricted. With the goal of keeping carbs below 50 grams per day, keto dieters often consume no breads, grains or cereals. And, even fruits and vegetables are limited because they, too, contain carbs. For most people, the keto diet requires making big shifts in how they usually eat.

#2 Intermittent Fasting - Time-restricted fasting limits the intake of calories primarily to waking hours. The goal is to fast eight to 12 hours per day with the bulk of the fast occurring while you are sleeping. This is an easier fasting pattern for people who do not snack after dinner or eat breakfast immediately upon rising. Intermittent fasting is not currently a recommended treatment for weight loss or any other health condition. There needs to be more research, especially regarding any negative side effects of fasting, such as the risk for nutrient deficiencies. Intermittent fasting may pose a health risk for certain individuals, so it is not recommended for people with diabetes, women who are pregnant or breastfeeding and individuals with a history of eating disorders or disordered eating. Anyone considering fasting should first discuss it with a doctor, especially if taking medications that may need to be adjusted.

#3 Short-term elimination diets, i.e. Whole 30 - Diets that eliminate whole food groups or require special products are not sustainable for the long term.