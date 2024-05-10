Cooking with Grace: Get moving!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Exercise is important, we all know that. But the kind of movement we're incorporating into our lives is key. Grace Derocha, RDN, CDCES is the National Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She says we all need to find a balance of cardio and resistance training.

Here are some general guidelines for adults:



of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity, or a combination of both, preferably spread throughout the week. Add moderate- to high-intensity muscle-strengthening activity (such as resistance or weights) on at least 2 days per week.

Spend less time sitting. Even light-intensity activity can offset some of the risks of being sedentary.

Gain even more benefits by being active at least 300 minutes (5 hours) per week.

Increase amount and intensity gradually over time.

Recommendations for kids: