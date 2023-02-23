Cooking with Grace: Finding reputable health and wellness information

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Many people are desperate for information that will make them healthier, maybe help them lose weight, feel better or cure an ailment. But where is the best way to find reliable, accurate, proven strategies? Registered dietician, certified diabetes educator and Spokesperson for the National Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Grace Derocha has some answers for us.

TikTok is becoming the new Google for many things, and sadly, health information is on that list. People posting about eating just 500 calories a day, which can lead to body dysmorphia, eating disorder issues, and other dangerous practices.

The National Library of Medicine recommends wherever you find your health information on the web, that they should have these six things.

Credibility – Whoever is delivering the content whether it be an organization, or a person, that they know what they're talking about – and that they have credentials to back that up.

Content – What’s the topic being discussed, is it research-based? Is it evidence-based? Is the research repeated? Can you find it somewhere else?

Disclosures – Is there a place that discloses if this study or research was done by a company and it’s talking about their product? Where is this information coming from?

Design – Anyone can make a website. Use common sense to determine if this is a credible source for information.

Interactivity – The site you’re using should be interactive, meaning people can comment or make statements to share their two cents about the study, information or product. Feedback should be welcomed and accepted.

In the end, finding accurate information boils down to legwork. But there are some standout organizations providing proven methods, statistics and ideas to support your health journey.

https://www.eatright.org/

https://www.health.harvard.edu/

https://www.medline.com/

https://www.webmd.com/