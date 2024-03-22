Cooking with Grace: Eating for Sleep

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Most people just aren't getting enough sleep. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says on average, people are getting less than 7 hours a night, which is the minimum recommendation for an adult over 18. Children need even more, 3-5-year-old's should sleep 10-13 hours a night, 6-12 year-old's, between 9-12 hours, and 13-18 year-old's should be at 8-10 hours. The struggle is real!

Registered Dietician and National Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Grace Derocha, RDN, CDCES, says magnesium may play a role in regulating GABA, which could help promote calm and act as a sedative to promote sleep. Magnesium may also inhibit another neurotransmitter, called the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor, which could promote muscle relaxation. The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for adults 19-51+ years is 400-420 mg daily for men and 310-320 mg for women. Most diets fall short of that. Supplementation is one way to get more magnesium, but here are other foods that can also fill in the gaps.

Seeds: Pumpkin (156 mg) or chia seeds (111 mg)

Nuts: Almonds (80 mg) and cashews (74 mg)

Greens: Spinach (78 mg)

Beans: Black beans (60 mg)

Soy products: Soy milk (61 mg) or edamame (50 mg)

Protein: Peanut butter, smooth (49 mg)

Grains: Brown rice (42 mg)

Seafood: Salmon (26 mg)

For more ways to incorporate magnesium-rich foods into your diet, head to eatright.org.

