Cooking with Grace: Breaking down cholesterol and improve heart health with diet

February is Heart Month, and it's important to eat healthily in order to keep our hearts strong.

Grace Derocha, Diabetes Educator, Registered Dietician, and National Spokesperson with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics breaks down good cholesterol, bad cholesterol, and other ways to be more heart-healthy through food.

According to the CDC, cholesterol travels through the blood on proteins called “lipoproteins.” Two types of lipoproteins carry cholesterol throughout the body:

LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, sometimes called “bad” cholesterol, makes up most of your body’s cholesterol. High levels of LDL cholesterol raise your risk for heart disease and stroke.

HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, sometimes called “good” cholesterol, absorbs cholesterol in the blood and carries it back to the liver. The liver then flushes it from the body. High levels of HDL cholesterol can lower your risk for heart disease and stroke.

When your body has too much LDL cholesterol, the LDL cholesterol can build up on the walls of your blood vessels. This buildup is called “plaque,” and it can cause health problems, such as heart disease and stroke.

In order to improve and raise HDL, exercise, eat fish at least twice a week, and increase plant-based fats. This number needs to be above 60

Healthy fish to eat are salmon, mackerel, anchovy, sardines, halibut, and herring.

To decrease LDL, exercise, cut back on animal fat, and increase fiber. The goal is less than 100

To lower blood pressure, exercise, reduce sodium, and stress, and get enough sleep. A great number to reach for blood pressure is 120/80 or less.