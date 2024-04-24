Cooking with Grace: Blue Zones

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Blue Zone is a region in the world where people live longer than average and maintain good health. These are places where you will find more people living to 100 years and beyond. Some of them include Loma Linda, California, Sardinia, Italy, and Icaria, Greece. Grace Derocha, RDN, CDCES, and National Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics explains what these people are doing right.

They eat lots of brightly colored VEGETABLES AND FRUIT which are packed with prebiotic fiber, vitamins, minerals, plant compounds that reduces inflammation and lowers oxidative stress that protects from chronic diseases and aging.

Sweet potato- vitamin C , potassium, and phytonutrients like betacarotene and anthocyanins Mushrooms - amino acids/potent antioxidants - ergothioneine and glutathione, prebiotic fiber, potassium, iron, selenium, and vitamin d Leafy greens / Frozen spinach- vitamin K, folate, vitamin C, carotenoids Cruiciferious veggies - have folate, vitamin K, glucosinolates (sulfur containing compounds) that exhibit antioxidant, anti inflammatory and cancer protective effects Blueberries (frozen)- anthocyanins, vitamin C, vitamin K, manganese Tomato (canned)- vitamin C, potassium, lycopene- potent antioxidant well studied for its health protective effects Bananas - prebiotic fiber , potassium, vitamin B6 Papaya- carotenoids -beta carotene, lycopene; vitamin C, potassium, folate The evidence is clear that diets high in fruit and vegetables leads to better health outcomes. Fresh, frozen, canned- all are great ways to enjoy more vegetables and fruit and boost our nutrition. Fresh, frozen, canned are all healthful ways to meet the minimum 5 a day! I rely on frozen produce, like berries, spinach, and canned tomatoes because they are a convenient and affordable way to get more nutritional goodness .

They eat plenty of LEGUMES like beans, lentils, chickpeas, soy beans. This food group that is so underrated! Legumes are inexpensive, versatile and loaded with nutrients!

They are a healthy source of protein and fiber which is the winning combo for satiety and stabilizing blood sugars! Black beans (canned) Lentils (dried) Soybeans (frozen) Chickpeas (canned)

They eat WHOLE GRAINS, which are complex carbs that provide key nutrients, like B vitamins, vitamin E, magnesium that keep our body and mind healthy and sharp.

Whole grains contain fiber which “feeds” the healthy bacteria in our gut which strengthens the immune system 100% whole grain bread Oats Corn whole grain pasta

They eat a lot of NUT AND SEEDS which are rich in healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants that boost brain and heart health.

Pro-tip: Stash a couple handfuls of nuts in a reusable bag/container for a quick snack on the run! Almonds Walnuts Pistachios Pumpkin seeds

They cook with herbs and spices to enhance the flavor of their meals. They also also contain powerhouse plant compounds that counteract inflammation and defend against infection

Ginger - stir fry, make ginger tea Garlic - Saute greens with garlic and olive oil Cinnamon - is an alternative sweetener to mix into oatmeal or yogurt Oregano - kick up the flavor in sauces, dressing, or seasoning everything from soups to meat and seafood



Turmeric- use in curries, soups, and tofu scrambles