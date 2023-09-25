Cooking with Grace: Better Breakfast Day & National Cooking Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Breakfast is truly the most important meal of the day. But it can often be the hardest! Grace Derocha, RD, CDE is the National Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She has a couple of easy, healthy grab and go options that you can customize, and will keep you full until lunch.

Basic Overnight Oats



½ cup old fashioned rolled oats

½ cup milk any milk will work, but I like unsweetened almond milk

¼ cup plain yogurt

1-2 teaspoons maple syrup or honey or your preferred sweetener

1 teaspoon chia seeds optional

½ teaspoon vanilla extract optional

pinch of sea salt

toppings of choice: fruit nut butter, nuts, seeds, etc.

Instructions:



Add oats, milk, yogurt, maple syrup, chia seeds, vanilla and sea salt into a jar or storage container with a lid. Stir ingredients together. Place in the fridge overnight. If you're in a rush you can shorten the soak time to 2-4 hours.



The next morning (or when ready to eat), remove lid and give oats a big stir. If they seem too thick you can add a little more milk to loosen the mixture. Top with your favorite toppings and enjoy. You can eat the oats straight from the jar or pour into a bowl for serving.



Overnight oats should last up to 5 days in the fridge in a sealed airtight container.



Get creative, use fresh or dried fruit, nuts, peanut butter, jelly, chocolate chips, coconut and more!



Spinach and Feta Egg Bites

Equipment:

muffin tin

Ingredients:

6 lg eggs

1 1/2 cup fresh spinach

1/3 cup feta cheese

1/8 tsp garlic powder

1/8 tsp onion powder

pinch kosher salt

pinch black pepper

cooking spray or butter or oil of choice

Instructions:

