Cooking with Grace: Best foods for glowing skin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What we eat impacts our health, we all know that. But it can also affect the way we look. Aiming for specific nutrients can help slow the aging process and give us all a bit more of a youthful glow. Grace Derocha, RDN, CDCES is the National Spokesperson for The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, she has some suggestions.

She says the best foods for our skin are rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, beta-carotene and phyto-estrogens. These nutrients can help keep your skin healthier and looking more youthful. These foods also can improve hydration, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and prevent sun damage.

Some of the best additions to your "good skin diet" include red peppers, blackberries, edamame, salmon, grapes and almonds.

Another game changer: water! Drinking plenty of water and green tea can also improve the appearance of your skin and the way you feel.