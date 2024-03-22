Consumers Energy working to move power lines underground in 6 counties

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Consumers Energy announced a pilot program to bury more power lines to improve electric reliability in rural areas.

Consumers Energy will try burying electric lines in parts of six counties as part of a pilot program. Circuits in Allegan, Ottawa, Montcalm, Genessee, Livingston, and Iosco counties will be part of a $3.7 million investment to move 10 miles of power lines underground.

The targeted areas have dealt with numerous outages and have longer wait times for crews to come out to fix them, so burying the power lines will prevent high winds, ice storms, or tree limbs from taking out the power.

Consumers Energy says currently 15% of all its electric lines are underground. The company aims to put more than 1,000 miles of lines in the ground over the next 5 years.

Learn more about Consumers Energy's efforts by visiting consumersenergy.com/reliable.