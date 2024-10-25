Consumer's Energy uses advanced technology to create and maintain reliable forms of energy for customers

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Consumers Energy's Reliability Roadmap is a plan to strengthen Michigan's electric grid and reduce the impact of power outages. Michigan suffers from severe storms and the ice and snow are coming, but thankfully Consumers have reliable workers, and even "pets" that help keep the power on.

Brian Wheeler from Consumer's Energy shares more details about how "Spot" the robot dog is helping make safety inspections more safe for workers, and other ways tech is helping power line workers create reliable power.

“Spot” the robot dog was designed by Boston Dynamics to conduct safety inspections that would be too dangerous for employees to perform without shutting down the system. Spot can enter high-voltage facilities to inspect and collect data straight out of the box, or you can utilize the Software Development Kit to create custom controls and integrate data or program missions so it can go fully autonomous.

Consumer's Energy also uses infrared technology, underground power lines, and other forms of technology to create safe, reliable energy.

Learn more about ways Consumer's Energy is working in the community by visiting ConsumersEnergy.com/reliable.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok