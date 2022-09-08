Consumers Energy to announce 2022 SmartArt contest winner at ArtPrize on Sept. 18

Consumers Energy and Grand Rapids Public Schools will be at ArtPrize to announce the winner of the 2022 SmartArt Contest, an annual art competition focused on clean energy-related subjects, on September 18.

After receiving more than 40 submissions this year, a panel of art professionals from Kendall College of Art & Design at Ferris State University, Grand Rapids Community College, and Grand Valley State University selected the 10 finalists.

The public can choose the People’s Choice Award winner by voting for their favorite piece of art at force4Michigan.com.

The winner will be announced at 12:30 in Studio Park.

Consumers Energy always looks for ways to support a clean energy future for all Michiganders. This contest helps share with these art students why protecting the planet for their generation and for generations to come is so important.

