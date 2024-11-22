Consumers Energy shares warning signs of utility scams ahead of the holidays

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Consumers Energy is reminding you to be alert and take action when it comes to protecting yourself from scams as we approach the holidays.

Consumers Energy suggests calling 800-477-5050 to report suspicious activity.

A few other tips include:

· Consumers Energy employees are honest about who they are and what they do. An employee or contractor who comes to your door will wear a company identification badge, and will gladly show it upon request.

· You can call 800-760-3295 with the person’s name to confirm the identity of any visitor claiming to work on behalf of Consumers Energy. This number will connect anyone with our security command center and is covered around the clock.

· They try to provide advance notice if they need to get into your home, although that will not always be the case in an emergency. During emergencies they may need to perform safety checks inside and outside surrounding buildings.

· If you believe a scammer is trying to get into your home, lock all your doors and immediately call 9-1-1 and report it to the police.

· Consumers Energy does not threaten customers with immediate shut-off, and they make every attempt to contact you before they reach a point where service might be disconnected. They do not require a specific form of payment for a bill and will not ask for personal information.

· Be aware of online scammers who aim to trick you into calling bogus phone numbers and obtain access to credit cards, bank accounts and other personal information. Scammers often request payment for services like starting new accounts, which usually don’t require a deposit, or tell the caller they have an outstanding balance they need to pay immediately.

Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com/scams.

