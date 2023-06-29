Consumers Energy names Fennville as winner of "Put Your Town on the Map" contest

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Consumers Energy announced the winners of the "Put Your Town on the Map" competition, and West Michigan's own Fennville was the top winner of the 2023 contest.

More than 100 municipalities applied for the prize money, which would go toward a project that will help their community grow and thrive.

The city of Fennville will be receiving $25,000 and is working on installing wayfinding signs to help unify the region and surrounding communities. The signs will be bilingual to support inclusivity and the community’s mission to promote diversity and growth. Reed City and Harbor Beach won 2nd and 3rd place for their ideas.

Consumers Energy and its foundation want to help all communities grow and thrive. The competition started in 2019 and has received hundreds of submissions over the years. Consumers Energy says they're proud to be able to support all of the communities they serve and look forward to celebrating with this year’s winning communities as the projects are completed.

Learn more about this initiative by visiting consumersenergy.com.