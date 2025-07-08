Consumers Energy launches "My Personalized Offerings" initiative

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Consumers Energy is dedicated to building a future where minimizing our carbon footprint remains at the forefront. These initiatives range from investments in renewable energy resources to serving customers at the local, community level.

A new initiative, "My Personalized Offerings", allows Consumers customers to be matched with energy-saving programs that are best fit for their household and needs.

The energy-saving programs include Budget Plan, Home Energy Analysis, Bill Alerts, and more. Customers can log into their account at consumersenergy.com/offers, answer a few questions, and proceed to view and enroll in the programs best recommended for them.

Customers can also be directed towards energy-efficient household products. Rebates are available when products are purchased from the Consumers Energy online store.

Matt Johnson, Media Representative from Consumers Energy, visited the Mix to discuss more about the initiative.

