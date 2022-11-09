Consumers Energy hosting Holiday Shopping Kickoff event in Greenville on Nov. 12

The holiday shopping season is here along with the call to buy local, and Consumers Energy wants to help those in West Michigan do just that with their Holiday Shopping Kickoff in Greenville.

Consumers Energy will be giving away $10 Local Loot certificates to customers, which can be spent at participating businesses in downtown Greenville. They will also be handing out coffee, hot chocolate, donuts, and hosting activities like a coloring contest for the kids, and showing off their new electric vehicles.

Consumers Energy says this aims to put dollars into local communities because small businesses are the backbone of the local economy.

This event is all about supporting our local small businesses and our customers. Small businesses are the backbone of our local economies, and supporting the Local Loot program helps us to help the Greenville small businesses who participate.

The event will take place on November 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Tivoli Square, located on S. Lafayette Street.

