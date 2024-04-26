Consumers Energy Foundation awards grants to 2 non-profits to preserve Michigan's environment

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

While many people think of Consumers Energy as just a power company, they're doing so much more than keeping the lights on in West Michigan homes. Consumers Energy also makes sure their work has a positive impact on Michigan's land, air, and water, making the planet a better place to live.

The Consumers Energy Foundation wants to support other groups and businesses that want to better the planet. They're doing so by giving out $500,000 in grant funding to two organizations for their annual Planet Awards.

The Planet Awards will provide as much as $250,000 to two Michigan nonprofits— Muskegon County Parks Department and the Six Rivers Regional Land Conservancy— aiming to make a positive impact on the State’s land, water, or air. The non-profits will be using the grant money in the following ways:



Muskegon County Parks Department, Muskegon

Grant funding supports the ecological restoration of Dune Harbor Park, a 377-acre property that was previously a sand mine. Restoration activities will include invasive species removal, planting of native foliage, and the establishment of pollinator habitat. Trail access enhancement, installation of interpretive signage, and other improvements will foster environmental stewardship and encourage the public to enjoy recreational opportunities at the park.

Six Rivers Regional Land Conservancy, Macomb

Grant funding supports the Monarch Meadows project which will protect 64 acres of land near Selfridge Air Force Base and restore over half of it to native meadow. Restoration activities will include a tree planting program, invasive species removal, and installation of native wildflower habitat to create a beautiful natural area for residents and visitors to enjoy.



Consumers Energy Foundation is currently accepting letters of intent for the 2025 Planet Awards.

Learn more by visiting ConsumersEnergy.com/Foundation.