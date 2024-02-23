Consumers Energy continues to follow its Reliability Roadmap, resulting in fewer outages

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Consumers Energy wants to make sure we never lose power; an ambitious goal in Michigan due to the weather constantly changing.

Over the past year, Consumers Energy has been working on implementing its Reliability Roadmap to keep the power on for customers. The utility has made huge progress in 2023 and continues to work toward its goal of having fewer power outages through equipment updates, tree trimming, grid innovation, and more.

Consumers Energy joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share the progress they've made in 2023, and what they're working on to improve the power lines and power grid in Michigan for 2024.

Learn more about Consumers Energy's efforts by visiting consumersenergy.com/reliable.