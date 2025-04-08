Consumers Energy Announces Two New Energy-Saving Programs

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Consumers Energy is launching two new energy plans: Green Giving and the Residential Renewable Energy Program.

Green Giving is for low-income customers looking to save energy and money on bills. Bills for Green Giving customers will be cost-reduced with help from community donations.

The Residential Renewable Energy Program will allow customers to choose how much renewable energy they'd like to use for their home based on the amount they pay each month. Depending on the amount contributed to a customer's bills to this program, Consumers Energy will give them credits on their next bill.

When customers support these programs, it allows Consumers Energy to invest in more renewable resources and reach closer to their goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Consumers Energy will even send energy audit staff members to their customers' homes for free to find a plan that works best for them.

To sign up for Green Giving eligibility and payment elections for the Residential Renewable Energy Program, visit consumersenergy.com

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok