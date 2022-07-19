Connect with business leaders at the Global Leadership Summit

Local business leaders are facing burnout, broken relationships, a divided culture, and emotionally exhausted teams. Cornerstone Church in Caledonia is opening its doors to the Global Leadership Summit on August 4 and 5 as they simulcast this national conference for West Michigan business leaders.

This event has been billed as the world’s largest annual leadership event, hosted at Cornerstone Church’s 84th street location through a simulcast broadcast, along with more than 500 other sites.

The event is geared to equip participants with high-impact leadership talks from experts, spanning a wide range of fields and backgrounds including but not limited to:

Ron Howard, actor and producer

Lynsi Snyder, owner and president, In-N-Out Burger

Lynsi Snyder, owner and president, In-N-Out Burger
Deb Liu, president & CEO of Ancestry

Andy Stanley, founder and pastor, North Point Ministries

Vanessa Van Edwards, author and founder of Science of People

Jon Acuff, author and Top 100 leadership speaker (Inc. Magazine)

To register and learn more, visit CornerstoneMI.org/events.