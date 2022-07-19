Watch Now
Connect with business leaders at the Global Leadership Summit

Aug. 4 & 5 at Cornerstone Church in Caledonia
Take part in the Global Leadership Summit August 4 & 5 at Cornerstone Church
Local business leaders are facing burnout, broken relationships, a divided culture, and emotionally exhausted teams. Cornerstone Church in Caledonia is opening its doors to the Global Leadership Summit on August 4 and 5 as they simulcast this national conference for West Michigan business leaders.

This event has been billed as the world’s largest annual leadership event, hosted at Cornerstone Church’s 84th street location through a simulcast broadcast, along with more than 500 other sites.

The event is geared to equip participants with high-impact leadership talks from experts, spanning a wide range of fields and backgrounds including but not limited to:

  • Ron Howard, actor and producer
  • Lynsi Snyder, owner and president, In-N-Out Burger
  • Deb Liu, president & CEO of Ancestry
  • Andy Stanley, founder and pastor, North Point Ministries
  • Vanessa Van Edwards, author and founder of Science of People
  • Jon Acuff, author and Top 100 leadership speaker (Inc. Magazine)

To register and learn more, visit CornerstoneMI.org/events.

