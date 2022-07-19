Connect with business leaders at the Global Leadership Summit

Local business leaders are facing burnout, broken relationships, a divided culture, and emotionally exhausted teams. Cornerstone Church in Caledonia is opening its doors to the Global Leadership Summit on August 4 and 5 as they simulcast this national conference for West Michigan business leaders.
This event has been billed as the world’s largest annual leadership event, hosted at Cornerstone Church’s 84th street location through a simulcast broadcast, along with more than 500 other sites.
The event is geared to equip participants with high-impact leadership talks from experts, spanning a wide range of fields and backgrounds including but not limited to:
- Ron Howard, actor and producer
- Lynsi Snyder, owner and president, In-N-Out Burger
- Deb Liu, president & CEO of Ancestry
- Andy Stanley, founder and pastor, North Point Ministries
- Vanessa Van Edwards, author and founder of Science of People
- Jon Acuff, author and Top 100 leadership speaker (Inc. Magazine)
To register and learn more, visit CornerstoneMI.org/events.