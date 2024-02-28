Connect and network with like-minded creatives at CreativeMorningsGR

Life is about what you know and who you know, and there’s a great opportunity to not only learn but also meet lots of interesting people through CreativeMorningsGR.

It’s a global organization with a chapter in Grand Rapids that meets once a month, bringing together interesting people, topics, and conversations.

The meetings are free to attend and typically feature a talk from a local creative professional, followed by a Q&A session and networking opportunities.

Each event follows a theme that is the same across all locations. The goal of CreativeMornings is to bring together creative-minded people to inspire, connect, and learn from one another.

The next CreativeMorningsGR event will take place on March 15 at Wealthy Theater. The talk is going to be a panel presentation, relating to the video production scene in Michigan, and being hosted at the Wealthy Theater. While the events are free, registration is required due to limited seating.

Register at creativemornings.com/cities/gr.