Confluence Thought Series returns with "makers" mindset

The Confluence Thought Series is returning for its fourth year and with a new theme. This year's series, themed "We Make Things: Building Better Communities, Businesses and Teams," will explore how local innovation is shaping the region's future.

The event will take place on April 15-16 at Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids.

The Confluence Thought Series has become a key event for those seeking to engage with forward-thinking ideas and connect with influential leaders. This year's series will feature a diverse lineup of speakers, each contributing unique perspectives to the central theme. The series will gather many of West Michigan's most influential leaders in tech, business, philanthropy, and more, focusing on how to network authentically in a way that will cultivate relationships and ultimately create personal and organizational value. Keep an eye on the official Confluence website for speaker updates.

This year's theme delves into the collaborative efforts driving West Michigan's growth, with discussions centering on building stronger communities through innovative partnerships, strategies for fostering successful businesses and teams, and the role of technology and design in shaping the region's future.

The event is designed to create a dynamic environment for attendees to exchange ideas, build valuable connections, and gain insights into the forces driving West Michigan's progress. For more information, including speaker announcements, event schedules, and registration details, please visit the official Confluence Thought Series website at confluencefest.com.