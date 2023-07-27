Confident Kids: Back To School Hair Care Event, free for foster care kids

Back-to-school time can be a very intimidating time for lots of students. Everyone wants to step into class looking good, feeling good, and prepared to learn.

Catholic Charities West Michigan is hosting a special event just for children in the foster care system to give them the confidence to get back into the school year at Confident Kids.

At the event, we will provide all children in CCWM foster care program haircuts, styles, braiding, and back-to-school supplies. This day will be focused on empowering the children in our care to know they are special, loved, and worthy.

Confident Kids will take place on August 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. It's completely free to attend.

To learn more, visit ccwestmi.org.