Compassionate Heart Ministries helps build inclusive relationships for families and individuals with mild to moderate disabilities.

Executive Director, Donna Bunce and Director of Marketing and Communications, Caitlyn Kroll, joined FOX 17 Morning Mix to share more about their programs and why this event is so special for them.

Fashion Show Fundraiser:

Saturday, October 22

10am

404 Centerstone Court, Zeeland

Adults $30 Children $15 (12 & under)

Get tickets HERE