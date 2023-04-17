Watch Now
Community Walk with Kasey’s Cause to spread awareness of mental health

Event will take place on May 7
Posted at 12:12 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 12:12:51-04

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and organizations like Kasey's Cause and i understand are spreading awareness about mental illness through resources and events year-round. The two organizations are teaming up to host a community walk to showcase mental illness shouldn't be hidden, but shown so others can help.

The Community Walk with Kasey’s Cause will take place on May 7 at Millennium Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

Registration costs $25, which includes an i understand tee and a pair of boxers. Children under 5 are free.

Register and learn more at iunderstandloveheals.org.

