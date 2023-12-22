Community Choice Credit Union's Choice Map helps people budget and achieve their financial goals

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

When it comes to your finances, there are plenty of moving parts so it would be nice if there was a guide or map to achieve your financial dreams. The good news is that Community Choice Credit Union offers the Community Choice Map, a guide to help people find a balance between living in the moment and saving for the future.

To get started, people will have a conversation with a Community Choice Personal Advisor to help get a picture of what the current financial landscape is like in your life. Then, they'll work with you to create a Choice Map and set goals within the four areas of financial health: Save, Borrow, Simplify, and Protect.

By setting these savings goals, Community Choice Credit Union hopes to help you achieve all of your goals financially and personally.

Download the Community Choice Map booklet and start a financial journey at communitychoicecu.com/choicemap.