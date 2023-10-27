Community Choice Credit Union opens new Member Center in Muskegon

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.
There's a new banking option in the Muskegon area as Community Choice Credit Union has opened up another branch.
Located at 1624 Independence Dr., the new Muskegon-Harvey Street Member Center includes a full-service lobby featuring a comfortable waiting area, coffee bar, and personal service stations.
At this location, members have access to:
- 24/7 Fee-Free Drive-Up ATM
- Night drop services
- Free self-serve coin machine (up to $250 per month)
- Coming soon: Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs)
Learn more about this new location, or find a branch near you, at communitychoicecu.com.