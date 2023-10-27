Community Choice Credit Union opens new Member Center in Muskegon

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

There's a new banking option in the Muskegon area as Community Choice Credit Union has opened up another branch.

Located at 1624 Independence Dr., the new Muskegon-Harvey Street Member Center includes a full-service lobby featuring a comfortable waiting area, coffee bar, and personal service stations.

At this location, members have access to:



24/7 Fee-Free Drive-Up ATM

Night drop services

Free self-serve coin machine (up to $250 per month)

Coming soon: Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs)

Learn more about this new location, or find a branch near you, at communitychoicecu.com.