Community Baby Shower provides free diapers and more to families on July 22

Every baby deserves to be clean, dry, and healthy. The Great Start Collaborative has made its mission to make sure babies don't suffer, so it partnered with the City of Grand Rapids to host the first-ever "Celebrating You" Community Baby Shower.

Moms and dads can come to the event to receive free diapers, wipes, gift bags, and more. There will also be food, games, raffles, resources, and more fun.

The Community Baby Shower will take place on July 22 at the Garfield Park Gymnasium from 1 to 3 p.m.

For updates and more information, follow Great Start Collaborative on Facebook.