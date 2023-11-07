Community Action House provides a unique food pantry experience for those in need in West Michigan

For over 50 years the Community Action House has been fighting hunger and providing food, clothing, shelter, and more for those in need in Michigan. They've taken the concept of a typical food pantry and given it an upgrade by recently opening up their Food Club and Opportunity Hub, just in time for the holiday season.

The Food Club is a membership-based grocery store that provides choice, flexibility, and access to healthy foods along with membership perks and support at the Opportunity Hub.

Members pay between $11 and $17 for a 30-day membership, which lets them shop using points based on household size. Additional points are given for larger families! For each 30-day membership, members receive 9 to 11 days worth of food, roughly $100-$120 in value.

Also with Thanksgiving coming up, shoppers will be given a list of items to choose from, and volunteers will help guide the shopping experience, restock the shelves, help guests check out and bag up groceries, and help direct traffic on the distribution days.

Community Action House is always looking for volunteers, especially during the holidays when foot traffic is heaviest.

Learn more about Community Action House or how to help their organization at communityactionhouse.org.