Community Action House makes sure Holland residents have access to fresh, healthy food

Everyone has the right to fresh, healthy food, to decide what they want to feed their family, and access to the resources to help better their lives. The Community Action House is helping thousands of people do that daily in and around Holland, and they’re continuing to do so as they celebrate the third anniversary of the Food Club and Opportunity Hub.

Since opening in 2021, memberships have grown to over 10,500 individuals served in 2023. With more than 32,000 neighbors in Ottawa County struggling to access the nourishment they need; Community Action House is committed to expanding its efforts to meet these ongoing needs.

In response to the growing cost of living challenge for many of our neighbors, Community Action House is rolling out new initiatives in the coming year aimed at addressing the changing needs of the community.

In collaboration with Dwelling Place, Community Action House plans to break ground on two new mixed-income affordable housing developments in 2025, providing 52 urgently needed affordable rental homes.

To expand the impact of their Food Club, Community Action House is preparing to launch a new Food Club Mobile Market—a mobile version of the Food Club, offering healthy food access in low-income neighborhoods with transportation barriers.

Working alongside local healthcare providers, their team is also pursuing medically-tailored offerings for Food Club members, to help treat and prevent health conditions that are influenced by nutrition.

Learn more by visiting communityactionhouse.org.

