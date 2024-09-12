Community Action House asking people to take part in Hunger Action Month

September is Hunger Action Month, a time to make sure neighbors and community members have enough food to put on the table. Community Action House leads the fight against hunger but can’t do it alone.

Community Action House serves more than 1,400 families--over 4,000 food-insecure neighbors-- each week. They believe nourishing neighbors takes more than a meal, and are on a mission to ensure everyone has the nourishing food and resources they need to build a stronger, healthier future.

In Ottawa County, over 32,000 people struggle to access the nourishment they need, and Community Action House can feed these people because of help from community members.

Join in action this month by:



Learn more about taking part in Hunger Action Month by visiting communityactionhouse.org.

