Commonwealth Senior Living provides high quality dining & care to its residents

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Those considering senior living are looking for specific things: they want to be treated with dignity, enjoy their privacy and want to know the chores and maintenance are all taken care of. All of those needs are met at Commonwealth Senior Living, and they add in some incredible dining signature programs to make sure their residents are fed well too.

Christopher Fehsenfeld, the Dining Services Director of Commonwealth Senior Living East Paris, as well as the Regional Vice President Ellen Byrne, showcase their dining services and what future residents can look forward to when they choose Commonwealth Senior Living as their next home.

Commonwealth Senior Living will also be hosting a special event for caregivers called "Creating a Season of Joy" on October 26 from 4-5 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce. The event will discuss managing guilt for caregivers over the holidays, and attendees will receive our Helpful Hints for the Holidays guide as well as a caregiver support basket.

Learn more by visiting commonwealthsl.com.