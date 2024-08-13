Comedy x Fashion @ Grammotones takes place on August 24

Professional comedians from all over the Midwest will be showcasing jokes and locally made fashions at the upcoming Comedy and Fashion at Grammotones on August 24.

Fashions created by local Grand Rapids personalities will be worn by comedians performing. Those same clothing items will then be available for purchase at Grammotones after the show.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and is "BYOB," so bring a beverage and $20 for admission.

Tickets are available for purchase at Eventbrite.

