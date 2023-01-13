Comedic insults will be flying at Ambrosia Theater's Roast Battle

Hurling out insults and biting commentary? Don't take it personally, it's all part of the Roast Battle taking place at Ambrosia Theater on January 27.

Comedian Mike Logan hosts and eight local comics will battle it out in front of three expert judges on stage for a chance to win $100 and a shiny trophy.

The crowd has a big influence on who will win the competition, as crowd approval is one of the judge categories of the Roast Battle.

Tickets cost $15 each and are available for purchase on Eventbrite.

The Roast Battle will take place from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.