Comedian John Crist bringing "Emotional Support" tour to DeVos Performance Hall Feb. 25

If you think growing up in the deep south, son to a pastor, and one of eight homeschooled children would give a person plenty of material to draw comedy from, you'd be right. That's the backstory of comedian John Crist who is bringing his latest tour, the "Emotional Support" tour, to DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids on February 25th.

He's shared the stage with comedy legends like Jeff Foxworthy and Seth Meyers and sold out shows across the country. With his religious upbringing, Crist spends a fair amount of time poking fun at Christianity in his act which has made him a well-known name among many millennial Christians on social media. Todd spoke with John via Zoom in advance of his upcoming shows.