Comedian Ben Bailey of "Cash Cab" fame performing in Holland on Nov. 24

Comedian Ben Bailey, host of "Cash Cab," is coming to Holland on November 24 to perform at the Historic Park Theatre.

Comedian Ben Bailey drove the smash hit series “Cash Cab” for over 550 episodes, earning multiple Daytime Emmy Awards. Prior to becoming “the Cash Cab guy,” he performed at The Comedy Store in LA, in clubs across NYC, and at major comedy festivals around the world.

Bailey starred in two specials for Comedy Central. He released "Road Rage and Accidental Ornithology" in 2011; and “Ben Bailey: Live and Uncensored” in 2016.

Bailey joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix ahead of his stop in Holland to talk about his solo tour, and what audiences can expect.

Shows will take place at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Attendees must be 18 or older to attend this show.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at parktheatreholland.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok