Come to Holland to check out the Merchants and Makers Market

Holland Civic Center on June 5
Posted at 11:23 AM, May 31, 2022
Shop plenty of handmade, homemade, and truly unique items at the Merchants and Makers event at the Holland Civic Center on Sunday.

The market will have more than 100 makers lining this historically covered outdoor market. Makers will be selling food, jewelry, clothes, and many other varieties of handmade goods. There will also be food trucks and music!

The market will take place Sunday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine.

Admission is $3.

Learn more by visiting merchantsandmakers.com or calling (616) 402-1294.

