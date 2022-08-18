Come see the costumes and props from "Downton Abbey" at Muskegon Museum of Art

Familiar with The Dowager, Lady Mary, and the Earl of Grantham? There is an exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art specifically catered to fans of Downton Abbey, showcasing the props and outfits featured on the popular show.

Dressing The Abbey features original costumes and props from the TV show, Downton Abbey.

The exhibition also features artwork from the art museum's permanent collection, including the Tiffany Glass collection.

There will also be Downton Abbey merch in the museum gift store, such as Downton Abbey cookbooks, cocktail recipes, tea, hats, and more.

Dressing The Abbey will be on display through September 12. Admission is $15 per person.

The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Mondays (closed).

To learn more, visit muskegonartmuseum.org and follow them on all social media (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter).