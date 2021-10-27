Come see the comedic stylings of Rodney Norman Oct. 28-30

Laughter is truly the best medicine! Rodney Norman, also known as the "Joy Sparkler", is bringing his honest and unassuming approach to theaters in West Michigan.

Norman's videos have garnered millions of views worldwide and his style (or lack thereof) is catching on. He's an experience that will catch audiences off guard, and leave them laughing after the show is over.

Norman will be performing at the following dates and times:



October 28- Park Theater, Holland at 8 p.m.

October 29- Rockford Lanes, Rockford at 8 p.m.

October 30- Back Alley Comedy Club, Muskegon at 7 p.m.

General admission for all of these shows will cost $17, and the VIP experience costs $23.

Learn more about Rodney Norman's performances and more at fullhousecomedy.com.