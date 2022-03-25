Come see Jesse James Dupree, lead singer of Jackyl, perform at the Intersection

Fans of rock music know the name Jackyl, the metal band formed in the 90s and is still going strong! They're headed to The Intersection in Grand Rapids to perform their greatest hits on Friday night.

Lead singer Jesse James Dupree joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to discuss what the band has been up to lately.

Jesse James Dupree will be performing at Elevation at The Intersection on Friday, March 25. The doors open at 7 and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online.