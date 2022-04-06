Come see geodes, rocks, and gems at the 45th annual Rock & Gem Show

Wire wrapping, geode cracking, and a collection of shiny rocks and gems will be on display for all to see at the 45th annual Gem and Mineral Show.

The Indian Mounds Rock and Mineral Club will have dozens of dealers and demonstrations involving minerals, gems, fossils, rock, the lapidary arts, and earth science.

This year’s returning event will feature an expanded array of artisan demonstrations including wire wrapping (jewelry making), rock polishing, and geode cracking. The club will host demonstrations, displays, rock and mineral identification, and the Children’s Table featuring mini-collections, grab bags, and a fossil dig.

Sales from nearly 30 dealers and club members feature minerals, crystals, micromounts, fossils, beads, polished rocks and equipment, carved stone figures, jewelry, lapidary supplies, and more.

Indian Mounds' 45th Annual Rock and Gem Show will take place at Roger's Plaza Towne Center.

Swing by to see all the rocks on display on April 7, 8, and 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. They'll be open until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The event is free to attend. More information can be found at indianmoundsrockclub.com.