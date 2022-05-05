Come see "Fashion and Nature" at Grand Rapids Public Museum

Come explore the connection and relationship between nature and fashion at the newest exhibit in the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Fashion and Nature showcases a wide variety of scientific specimens and garments from the Museum’s Collections. Visitors will discover the beauty and diversity the natural world offers in materials, colors, patterns, shapes, and textures for inspiration.

They will also examine fashion trends throughout history, as well as be inspired and encouraged to become better consumers by helping reduce the harmful impacts of the fashion industry.

The exhibit is included with the price of general admission.

Learn more about this exhibit at grpm.org.